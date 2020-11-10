Three men caught in possession of 45kg drugs in UAE

The Abu Dhabi Police caught three Asians in possession of over 45kg of crystal meth and heroin. Authorities learned that the three were planning to sell these illegal drugs across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Brigadier Mohammed Sohail Al Rashdi, Director of Criminal Security Sector, stated that the three were caught with the efforts of their highly-trained anti-narcotic task forces and the use of state-of-the-art equipment to detect and deal with smugglers.

Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, thanked the UAE’s leadership that focuses on monitoring and anticipating acts of possible drug smuggling the emirate that helps to protect vulnerable sectors in the country, especially the youth.

Authorities remind the public that the UAE is relentless in tracking and monitoring illegal drug activity in the country and that those who will be caught will face fines, imprisonment, and will be held liable for their actions in the courts.

