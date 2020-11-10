Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three men caught in possession of 45kg drugs in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 55 mins ago

The Abu Dhabi Police caught three Asians in possession of over 45kg of crystal meth and heroin. Authorities learned that the three were planning to sell these illegal drugs across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Brigadier Mohammed Sohail Al Rashdi, Director of Criminal Security Sector, stated that the three were caught with the efforts of their highly-trained anti-narcotic task forces and the use of state-of-the-art equipment to detect and deal with smugglers.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police catch two expats planning to sell 40kg of prohibited drugs

Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, thanked the UAE’s leadership that focuses on monitoring and anticipating acts of possible drug smuggling the emirate that helps to protect vulnerable sectors in the country, especially the youth.

Authorities remind the public that the UAE is relentless in tracking and monitoring illegal drug activity in the country and that those who will be caught will face fines, imprisonment, and will be held liable for their actions in the courts.

READ ON: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police arrest three men in possession of 380kg of illegal drugs

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative Finance Solutions in Middle East 2020” for the second year in a row

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative Finance Solutions in Middle East 2020” for the second year in a row

17 mins ago
Photo of PH breaches 399,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,347 newly infected patients

PH breaches 399,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,347 newly infected patients

44 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED500,000 (Php6.5M) fine, up to 25 years jail time for damaging, insulting UAE flag

KNOW THE LAW: AED500,000 (Php6.5M) fine, up to 25 years jail time for damaging, insulting UAE flag

1 hour ago
Photo of Korina Sanchez fires back against bashers on her congratulatory post for U.S. President Elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

Korina Sanchez fires back against bashers on her congratulatory post for U.S. President Elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close