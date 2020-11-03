Typhoon ‘Siony’ intensifies, headed towards North Luzon

Tropical Storm (TS) Siony (international name: Atsani) has slightly intensified as it nears extreme areas of North Luzon.

Forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reveal that “Siony” now packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It was last seen 565 kilometers (km) east of Basco, Batanes, slowly moving east northeastward.

PAGASA states that “Siony” might intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours, and may reach the typhoon category on Thursday. It may also make landfall over extreme Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, TS Rolly (Goni) is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau said in its latest bulletin on Tuesday.

The northeasterlies and the trough of “Siony” will continue to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Apayao, Cagayan, and Isabela. It will also cause strong to near gale conditions with higher gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Cagayan and Ilocos Norte.

Rough to very rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, as per reports from PAGASA.