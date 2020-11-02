LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

President Rodrigo Duterte conducted an aerial inspection of several areas of Catanduanes and Albay in Bicol in the aftermath of the devastation left by Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ (International name: Goni)

The president was accompanied by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in his visit to Guinobatan, Albay to personally meet the local residents whose lives were severely affected by flash floods and lahar flow in the area.

Duterte said that he was only waiting for the bad weather to subside to visit his fellow Filipinos at the hardest-hit areas in the country.

“I was just waiting for the typhoon to pass… Ngayon nandito na ako. Iyong nagsabi na wala ako dito kasi nasa probinsya, what is your problem?” said President Duterte.

During an interview, Go said Duterte has been working and monitoring round-the-clock developments regarding the recent devastation of Super Typhoon Rolly in the country, particularly in Bicol Region where the typhoon made its first landfall.

“Hindi ibig sabihin nasa Mindanao po ang Pangulo ay hindi po siya nagtatrabaho, 24/7 po nagtatrabaho ang ating Pangulo at sinisigurado ng Pangulo na laging handa ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na magbigay kaagad ng immediate assistance sa mga lugar na maaapektuhan ng bagyo. Gusto ng Pangulo na parati tayong handa,” Go said.

Go said the primary focus of the government must be on providing immediate aid to affected communities and in restoring normalcy in those areas.

“Lahat po ng ahensya ay dapat laging handa to restore normalcy ng lahat ng apektadong lugar. Ipinatawag po niya ang lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno para tumulong kaagad dito sa recovery efforts,” he added.