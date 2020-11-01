Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New typhoon “Siony” enters Philippine area of responsibility

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 35 mins ago

Another typhoon named “Siony” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around 8:00 am (4:00 am UAE time) on November 1.

This, as another Typhoon ‘Rolly’ continues to bring torrential rains, gusts of winds up over 220 km/h,Manila now under signal no. 4 as Rolly continues to ravage PH and possibilities of storm surge according to reports from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA).

RELATED STORY: Manila now under signal no. 4 as Rolly continues to ravage PH

The weather bureau also advised residents of a high risk of a storm surge of more than 3.0m in the next 24 hours over coastal areas of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur.

“These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation,” read the announcement from the weather bureau.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends virtual mass wedding ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends virtual mass wedding ceremony

3 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Police catch two expats planning to sell 40kg of prohibited drugs

Dubai Police catch two expats planning to sell 40kg of prohibited drugs

12 mins ago
Photo of World’s strongest typhoon ‘Rolly’ makes second landfall in Albay

World’s strongest typhoon ‘Rolly’ makes second landfall in Albay

49 mins ago
Photo of Manila now under signal no. 4 as Rolly continues to ravage PH

Manila now under signal no. 4 as Rolly continues to ravage PH

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close