New typhoon “Siony” enters Philippine area of responsibility

Another typhoon named “Siony” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around 8:00 am (4:00 am UAE time) on November 1.

This, as another Typhoon ‘Rolly’ continues to bring torrential rains, gusts of winds up over 220 km/h,Manila now under signal no. 4 as Rolly continues to ravage PH and possibilities of storm surge according to reports from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA).

RELATED STORY: Manila now under signal no. 4 as Rolly continues to ravage PH

The weather bureau also advised residents of a high risk of a storm surge of more than 3.0m in the next 24 hours over coastal areas of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur.

“These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation,” read the announcement from the weather bureau.