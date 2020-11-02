President Duterte to conduct aerial inspection at Bicol, Calabarzon areas

President Rodrigo Duterte will be heading towards Bicol and the Calabarzon regions to do an aerial inspection to assess the damages left by Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ (International name: Goni).

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque confirmed that President Duterte himself will be joining the team to check the devastation left by the recent typhoon at areas that sustained the heaviest damages.

“It’s confirmed that PRRD will be flying from Davao to Manila today. En route to Manila he will be conducting an aerial inspection in Bicolandia and Calabarzon,” said Secretary Roque.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go also confirmed that Duterte will personally visit victims of the typhoon when the opportunity arises.

“Ang ating Pangulo ay mismong pupunta mamayang hapon sa mga lugar na tinamaan po ng bagyo. Pupuntahan niya po itong Legazpi. Nais pong makita ni Presidente agad ang extent ng damages ng sinalanta ng bagyo,” he added.

NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad emphasized that the country’s system of disaster management operation is in place and LGUs, being the first responders, are well capacitated.

“Functioning naman ang ating local government units (Our local government units are functioning). There’s no collapse of local governments, no missing local chief executives, all accounted sila even bago dumating si (before the arrival of) Super Typhoon Rolly,” he said.

Roque assured the public that the government would work twice as hard to minimize the number of casualties.

“We still ask for the continuing cooperation of our people but thank you very much to all the men and women comprising the agencies and instrumentalities of the Philippine government including the local government units and the public in general,” he added.