LOOK: Lahar from Mayon Volcano envelops homes in Albay in aftermath of Typhoon ‘Rolly’

Photos from Congressman Fernando Tibor Cabredo @Facebook

Typhoon ‘Rolly’ has left several homes under piles of rubble and lahar from the Mayon Volcano in Albay.

A post from the official Facebook page of Congressman Fernando Tibor Cabredo showed the destructive force of nature at Travesia and San Francisco at Guinobatan, Albay where Signal no. 4 was raised during the early hours of November 1, 2020.

“Devastations in Travesia and San Francisco, Guinobatan Albay due to intense lahar flow from the slopes of Mayon Volcano brought by Typhoon Rolly,” read the post from Cong. Cabredo.

As of posting time, PAGASA has downgraded the signal alerts across the country as Typhoon Rolly weakens. The storm made its fourth landfall at Lobo, Batangas.

