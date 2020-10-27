Customs to donate over 5,000 confiscated gadgets, accessories to DepEd

The Philippines’ Bureau of Customs will be donating several confiscated goods to the Department of Education to help young learners cope with the ongoing distance learning program in the country.

Confiscated and abandoned items from NAIA that will be donated to DepEd include flash drives, hard drives, mobile phones, full HD LED computer monitors, printers, laptops, routers, pocket WiFi, and computer tablets.

BOC-Port of NAIA district collector Carmelita Talusan said they are now preparing the gadgets and other materials for donation.

“Customs NAIA hopes that the gadgets will be of help in the blended learning program of DepEd and be able to support these new learning modalities of students in different communities,” she said.

The items include 198 pieces of Huawei Matebook D15 Notebook; 1,600 pieces of Oppo A9 2020; 3,240 pieces of Oppo A31, and other accessories like headsets, power cords, chargers, among others.

It added that appropriate clearances from the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) and the Optical Media Board (OMB) were obtained to ensure that the items to be donated have passed the minimum standards and are safe for public use, as per reports from Philippine News Agency.

The initiative of Customs NAIA complies with the directive of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero to process seized gadgets for possible donation to DepEd.

The effort is the bureau’s contribution in addressing the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic which resulted in the prohibition of face-to-face classes and shift to blended learning modes.

Last week, the Port of Clark donated over 5,000 electronic devices such as laptops and cellphones to the DepEd.