Customs to impose stricter rules on ‘Ukay-Ukay’ amid coronavirus scare

The Bureau of Customs will impose stricter protocols on “ukay-ukay” items (second-hand apparels) amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

READ MORE: PH eyes two areas as quarantine site for OFWs from China

Republic Act 4653 states that it is illegal to import second-hand clothes from other countries. However, this business still thrives in many parts of the Philippines.

BOC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Maronilla said that they will intensify their surveillance to make sure that ukay-ukay items will not enter the country.

“Iyang ukay-ukay kaya banned iyan kasi may health issues diyan.

“We are not discounting that if ever na mayroon at dumaan ‘yan sa any country affected by nCoV, that might be infected.

“There is a high risk na they might carry those viruses and we don’t want that,” Maronilla said.

Despite having no conclusive findings on how the virus can be transmotted, Maronilla said that it’s always better to stay safe due to the coronavirus outbreak, particularly in China.

Over 200 people have been killed because of the novel coronavirus. The number of infected people increased a thousandfold in China.