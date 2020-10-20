Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police seize gold worth AED312,000 (PHP4 million) hidden in perfume bottles

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Sharjah Police have thwarted a plan of two Asian suspects to smuggle 1.6 kilograms of gold out of the emirate.

The amount of gold was estimated to be worth AED312,000.

Authorities were checking the contents of the suspects’ luggage, which contains 42 boxes of perfume and essential oils, at the baggage checkpoint of Sharjah International Airport.

However, they discovered that the bottles were instead containing gold in powder form.

Brigadier Yunus Al-Hajri, Director of the Ports and Airports Police Department at Sharjah Police, attributed the successful operations from the vigilance of police personnel at the Sharjah Airport.

Staff Report

