Unemployed man caught after posing as cop using brother’s ID card to rob expat of AED 12,000

An Arab man has been charged with robbery and impersonation at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he threatened and posed as a police officer and grabbed AED 12,000 from an expat’s wallet.

Court reports state that the 34-year-old unemployed man used his brother’s ID without the latter’s knowledge to ‘check’ a Bangladeshi expat last August 16. The 30-year-old expat then presented his credentials and his wallet and was surprised when the defendant took AED 12,000 and threw his wallet.

“It was around 3pm and I was near my place in International City. He stopped me while showing an ID card. He said he was a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer and asked me for an identification document,” said the expat.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Police nab driver responsible for car crash at petrol station

The expat then lodged a complaint at the Al Rashidiya Police station who took immediate action to detain the accused.

Officials stated that they managed to catch the defendant the following day.

“We arrested the suspect at 8pm the next day in Al Quoz industrial area. He admitted to the charges and that he used his brother’s ID card issued by the residency department,” said the report.

READ ON: Dubai Police process 1.3 million transactions through smart platforms since January 2020