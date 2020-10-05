UAE residents give 96.3% approval rating to local gov’t handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Residents and citizens in the UAE have shown their trust and confidence in the government’s handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as recent survey polls show a 96.3% approval rating.

During a government briefing, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority 9NCEMA), stated that the public also expressed that they believe in the UAE’s capability to provide care and show sincere concern for everyone, with a high approval rating in the same survey at 95.9%

“The principle of transparency is a key pillar in our handling of the current crisis and is a deep rooted and authentic approach of our wise leadership,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

The same survey recorded the UAE society’s sentiment on government efficiency in handling the COVID-19 pandemic at 95%; a 93.5% approval towards rapid response among the UAE’s agencies and a 91.5% on transparency towards information provided by the government.

Dr. Al Dhaheri also reported that NCEMA has formed 7 inspection teams, one in each emirate to conduct continuous monitoring methodologies towards the implementation and application of the country’s precautionary measures.

“We would like to assure the public that the increase in the number of violations does not mean an increase in the number of cases, but is the result of the intensive efforts of the relevant local authorities to ensure the application of national laws and protocols,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

