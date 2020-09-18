NEW GUIDELINES: Abu Dhabi now requires international passengers to wear tracking device

International passengers arriving at the Abu Dhabi Airport are now required to wear a tracking device as they undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“The electronic wristband helps to track home quarantine cases to ensure compliance with quarantine procedures, in order to ensure the health and safety of travellers and community members, and to avoid the spread of infection,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on its Twitter account.

The government will provide these tracker wristbands for free.

“Representatives of the relevant authorities at all Abu Dhabi entry points will provide incoming travellers with an electronic wristband, without incurring any cost to the wearer,” the media office said.

Explaining the new guidelines set by the government for international passengers, Etihad Airways statement on its website: “On arrival into Abu Dhabi you must self-isolate for 14 days. Self-isolation must take place at home and you will be required to wear a medically approved wristband for the duration. The wristband will be provided by the authorities at Abu Dhabi Airport after you clear immigration.”

Those holding a diplomatic passport, under the age of 18, over the age of 60, or suffering from a chronic disease, are exempted from having to wear the wristband, it added.

The new guideline was announced amidst increasing number of people contracting COVID-19 as a result of not following quarantine protocols.

Health officials in UAE earlier said that 12% of the recent cases came from international arrivals.

A number of countries including South Korea and Bulgaria have earlier adopted the use of location-tracking wristbands to monitor people violating self-quarantine orders.