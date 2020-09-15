Employees who shake hands, disregard COVID-19 preventive measures face up to 10-day salary reduction

The Federal Authority for Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that government employees face penalties of up to three-day salary cut if they disregard the rules on the country’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Authorities reminded all ministries and federal government offices to adhere to all circulars and instructions to help curb the spread of the virus.

Federal government agencies were also asked to help raise awareness towards their employees on the importance of social distancing as instructed on the manual to maintain a healthy work environment when they head to work at the office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular stipulates that the HR department should strictly implement the manual’s instructions when facing issues with employees who violate COVID-19 regulations in line with the federal human resources law.

Employees will be fined for shaking hands, not wearing a face mask, failing to declare their health status when they show COVID-19 symptoms, failure to do PCR test when required, and for exceeding the maximum allowance on the number of persons in gatherings.

Here are the guidelines as per a report from Gulf News:

Shaking hands:

First and second offense: Written warning

Third offense: One-day basic salary reduction

Social distancing / Not wearing face mask:

First offense: Written warning

Second offense: One-day basic salary reduction

Third offense: Three-day basic salary reduction

COVID-19 positive individual who attends the workplace; concealing COVID-19 results from their direct supervisor, manager, or colleagues:

First offense: 10-day basic salary reduction (maximum penalty)