Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘No social gatherings at home’: UAE authorities remind residents of AED10,000 fine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

UAE authorities have reminded residents that social gatherings or parties at home are still prohibited under the current coronavirus measures guidelines.

Authorities reiterated that gatherings are still restricted even at their own homes.

RELATED STORY: Another celebrity in Dubai fined AED10,000 for throwing a party

“We do not recommend holding any kind of social events for the time being, and necessary formal procedures should suffice. Meanwhile virtual meetings are recommended,” the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center said.

Violators would be subjected to fines according to the Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020.

READ ON: Dubai Police fine AED 5,000 (Php 66,000) to each participant of private party; host fined AED10,000 (Php 132,000+)

UAE’s Attorney General, anyone found organizing social gatherings at home will be fined AED10,000 and each attendee fined AED5,000.

UAE authorities also urge their residents to meet virtually instead.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in UAE fall to its lowest in 3 weeks

BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in UAE fall to its lowest in 3 weeks

25 mins ago
Photo of Amazon.ae slashes prices for UAE shoppers in Prime Day sale. Find out when!

Amazon.ae slashes prices for UAE shoppers in Prime Day sale. Find out when!

1 hour ago
Photo of HEADS-UP! No parking fee for these types of cars in Dubai

HEADS-UP! No parking fee for these types of cars in Dubai

1 hour ago
Photo of PH Consulate General in Dubai reaches out, extends assistance to OFW family affected by Satwa fire

PH Consulate General in Dubai reaches out, extends assistance to OFW family affected by Satwa fire

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close