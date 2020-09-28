‘No social gatherings at home’: UAE authorities remind residents of AED10,000 fine

UAE authorities have reminded residents that social gatherings or parties at home are still prohibited under the current coronavirus measures guidelines.

Authorities reiterated that gatherings are still restricted even at their own homes.

“We do not recommend holding any kind of social events for the time being, and necessary formal procedures should suffice. Meanwhile virtual meetings are recommended,” the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center said.

Violators would be subjected to fines according to the Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020.

UAE’s Attorney General, anyone found organizing social gatherings at home will be fined AED10,000 and each attendee fined AED5,000.

UAE authorities also urge their residents to meet virtually instead.