Dubai Police fine AED 5,000 (Php 66,000) to each participant of private party; host fined AED10,000 (Php 132,000+)

Staff Report 5 hours ago

Dubai Police urges the public to avoid organizing parties following another individual who organized a get-together and was fined AED 10,000 (Php 132,000+)

The Arab woman hosted a private party that violated several of the UAE’s precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Authorities managed to track the organizer after a video of the party went viral on social media.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, stated that the woman was immediately summoned when the video went viral.

Dubai Police reports that all of the media personnel who attended the party, as well as an Arab celebrity will be fined AED 5,000 (Php 66,000) each for their participation in an overcrowded gathering.

