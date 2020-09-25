Latest News

Another celebrity in Dubai fined AED10,000 for throwing a party

Dubai authorities have fined another celebrity after violating coronavirus protocols for throwing a party.

The Arab woman was fined Dh10,000 in penalty by the police for organizing a house party with many guests including some social media influencers.

Netizens were quick to share videos of the party online and the authorities then summoned the woman.

Guests were seen not wearing face masks and social distancing were not observed.

Each guest who will be identified will be summoned and face Dh5,000 fine, according to Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, director of criminal investigations at Dubai Police.

He reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the local authorities, and to report violators via the (Police Eye) service on smartphones, or by contacting the Dubai Police Call Centre (901).

