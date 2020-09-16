Philippines’ FDA bans Reno liver spread, 4 other products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an advisory against the consumption of Filipino favorite spread ‘Reno’ liver spread, along with four other products.

In an advisory issued on August 26, the FDA warns ‘all healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase or consume the unlicensed food products’.

This includes the Reno liver spread, Miracle White Advance Whitening Capsule, Turcumin, DESA Spanish style sardines, and Samantha Dips and Sauce.

The FDA said these products do not have their certificates of public registration (CPR) which is a requirement for manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, and advertising. Without the CPR, these products are prohibited from the market.

The agency cannot also assure the products’ safety and efficacy.

The Local Government Units and Bureau of Customs are urged to make sure that these products will not enter the Philippine market.

However, the liver spread has been a Filipino product since it was manufactured in 1958.