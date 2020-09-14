UPDATED LIST: UAE outlines list of fines on violations of COVID-19 preventive measures

Authorities in the UAE have updated the list of fines for violations of the country’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Base fines stretch from AED1,000 with a possibility of reaching AED100,000 for repeat violations.

Here’s the entire list from the least amount of fines, to the highest:

AED1,000

– Retaking a Covid-19 Test with no valid reason within two weeks

– Breaking health and hygiene standards for employees in the workplace or at shared residence spaces

– Misuse of chemicals for cleaning or pest control

– Incorrect display, transfer, and/or storage of food, health, veterinary, cosmetic or pesticide products

AED2,000

– Breach of instructions to prevent spread of communicable diseases

AED3,000

– Violations on social distancing

– Failing to maintain adequate distance from others in public spaces and neglecting social distancing

– Violation of the preventive conditions or measures, which the relevant authorities in each emirate announce for the maximum number of people practicing sport or leisure activities at outdoor places, private beaches of hotels, while picnicking or gethering at public parks

– Not wearing a medical or fabric face mask at the following places:

> Indoor public places

> Shopping mall

> Public transport

> Walking or jogging in crowded, dense outdoor public places

> Accompanying three or more people in a private vehicle (the driver and up to two passengers only, except for relatives up to second degree)

– Not disposing clothes, luggage, temporary structures and/or other items that may be contaminated and cannot be disinfected

– Visiting a healthcare facility for no valid reason

– Violating curfew timings (whenever implemented), except for employees of vital sectors

– Failure to take appropriate public health measures in markets (Facility owner will be fined)

– Driving a vehicle with more than three unrelated people (Driver will be fined; family of up to second-degree allowed beyond three passengers)

AED5,000

– Not wearing a mask in the office. Employer to be charged AED5,000, employee will be charged AED500

– Overcrowding in shopping centres, restaurants, pools, or similar establishments (Company management will be fined)

– Transporting goods in an authorized vehicle. (Vehicle will be impounded for one month)

– Failure to sanitize private and public transport vehicles (Taxis included, company management will be fined)

– Failure to properly sanitize and clean all equipment used in food production (Company management will be fined)

– Refusing a COVID-19 test if instructed by authorities

– Failure to follow provisions of communicable diseases law when burying or transporting the body of someone who died of a communicable disease

– Failure to do quarantine and other measures by the Ministry of Health and Prevention for persons arriving from countries affected by communicable disease

– Failure to adhere to precautionary measures when transferring workers

– Overcrowding public and private transportation.

– Failure to wear gloves among workers; failure to commit to a two-metre distance when leaving a vehicle. (Company management will be fined, worker will be charged AED500)

– Failure of health care facility on compliance with security information standards

AED10,000

– Organizing public or private gatherings. Organizers will be fined full amount, each participant will be fined AED5,000

– Refusal to install and/or register UAE’s smart tracking application; failure to carry the electronic tracking device for home quarantine cases, and/or losing/destroying the device. The offender will also bear the costs of damaging the device.

– Falure to notify authorities of damaged/lost smart device within 24 hours

– Non compliance on temporary suspension of cruise ships for tourists

– Transporting workers in private vehicle between emirates. Vehicle will be impounded for one month

– Crew of shelter, cruise ships, including the captain and shipping agent, who fail take precautionary measures

AED20,000

– Hacking applications on COVID-19 devices, as well as damaging, altering or illegally obtaining information from them. The offender will also bear the cost of damages

– Opening an establishment without thermal scanners

– Failure among medical labs to submit/report new data to authorities

– Sharing confidential patient information, or tampering with the health data.

AED30,000

– Holding private tutorials and classes. Parent/Host to be fined an additional AED20,000

AED50,000

– Refusing mandatory hospitalization, re-examinations and/or monitoring upon request of authorities. Officers can contact public authorities to enforce the decision.

– Leaving home during home quarantine or leaving quarantine facility during the 14-day quarantine period

– For educational institutions, cinemas, sports facilities, amusement parks, commercial centres, open air markets, parks, cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, or beaches or pools, or their equivalent who do not adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures set by relevant authorities in each emirate. The person in charge will be fined an additional Dh5,000

Individuals who are caught repeating several violations maybe face a fine of not less than AED100,000 (Php1.3M) and imprisonment not exceeding six months.

Faces and names of violators may also be revealed and published to the media, upon the authorization of the UAE Attorney-General.