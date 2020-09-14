Dubai Police arrest 2 tour managers, DJ for organizing party for 100 people

Dubai Police have arrested two managers from a tour company and a disc jockey for violating coronavirus safety protocols.

The trio, according to Khaleej Times report, organized a party for 100 people in an enclosed space, disregarding social distancing rules.

The trio violated the resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the UAE’s Attorney General on enforcement of penalties for violations following Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus according to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police.

“The manager of the tourism company, its marketing director, and the DJ were arrested after a video of the party went viral on social media,” Dubai Police said.

Authorities also found out that the event had no permits to conduct such an event.

“The organisers, who had not acquired necessary permission from the competent authorities, clearly violated social distancing rules and the announced precautionary measures. They put the lives of many at risk,” Al Jallaf said in a statement.

Violators may face a fine of Dh10,000. This is for people who will invite or organise meetings, private and public parties, or gatherings in public places and private farms.

“Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators to the announced precautionary measures to curb COVID-19. These measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic,” Al Jallaf added.

Dubai Police urge all tour companies and local businesses to follow the COVID-19 protocols at all times.