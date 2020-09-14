Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: UAE announces that it will allow use of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in cases of emergency

Photo of Jamille Domingo-Marasigan Jamille Domingo-Marasigan 2 hours ago

The UAE government has announced on September 14 that it will allow use of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inactivated vaccine in cases of emergency.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said in the recent media briefing released on Emirates News Agency that this announcement is in line with the government’s keenness to protect the safety and wellbeing of its residents, as well the recent success of the clinical trials of the said vaccine.

It added that experts have also made sure that the shot is safe even in emergency cases, and that the manufacturing company is now working on getting the license and registration for the said vaccine.

Minister of Health His Excellency Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Oweis said that their study of the third phase of the vaccine showed that it has been proven safe during trials, and that it has been tested to generate an effective immune response against the disease by creating antibodies to fight the virus.

MoHAP also noted that the first recipients of the vaccine will be the frontline workers due to their daily exposure to COVID-19 patients.

“The first recipients of the vaccine will be the frontline health workers because they are interacting with COVID-19 patients and they are exposed to the risk,” he said.

The ministry also noted that, aside from minimal pain in the throat, they did not record any serious side effects that require medical intervention, and that the preliminary results are positive—with volunteers successfully generating antibodies against the virus.

“The studies conducted by our research, health and scientific sectors will contribute to having a safe and efficient vaccine the soonest possible. What we need with these positive steps today of these clinical trials, is that you continue complying with the precautionary measures to ensure safety and wellbeing of all,” said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector.

