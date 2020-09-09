Vaccines for all: Now part of UAE’s national health strategy

The UAE’s vision to safeguard everyone’s safety and wellbeing is illuminated once again with the introduction of the National Policy on Vaccinations, a new measure to ensure that high-quality vaccines for communicable diseases—not just COVID-19—would be widely available for all citizens and residents.

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai approved the new legislation that will reduce risks of contracting communicable diseases that stem from viruses through a comprehensive framework that covers all sectors of the public.

The policy provides a framework that optimizes the coordination of the health sector workers in the field of immunization by following the world’s standards in safety practices.

It would also promote a healthier lifestyle among the community and bring together the non-governmental sector to provide sustainable and top-quality vaccination for the public with awareness drives that stress the importance of vaccination for people of all ages.

Historical vaccination achievements

Prior to the launch of the National Policy on Vaccination, the UAE has proactively been engaging the public on vaccination initiatives particularly on diseases such as hepatitis, measles, tetanus, polio, seasonal influenza, and more for children, the elderly and adults with increased risks.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DoH) said that the UAE’s rate for infectious diseases dropped dramatically in 1980 with the launch of the National Immunization Program that promotes vaccination for children under 2 years of age. The UAE was also declared polio-free in 2004 along with a dramatic decrease on the incidence of measles, mumps, rubella and pertussis cases.

In the fight against COVID-19, the UAE is leading the world with the launch of the first-ever Phase III inactivated vaccine trials for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), reaching more than double its intended volunteers with a total of 31,000 participants from over 120 nationalities within a one-month period from July to August.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our wise leadership and its continuous support of scientific research in the healthcare sector. This indeed is an accomplishment in the field of healthcare and will place our country at the forefront of global research efforts to confront this pandemic,” said H.E. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH.

Unified health team

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, stated that UAE marked another milestone in the field of healthcare with the national immunization policy. The minister affirmed that this is an important part of the country’s preventive health roadmap that will equip the UAE to counter communicable diseases that the world may encounter in the future.

The introduction of the policy will also help the country plan and draft related policies that will link and align both government and non-government agencies related to drive the cause to combat and anticipate the spread of viruses.

Health minister Al Owais assured the public that MOHAP will provide all resources necessary for the UAE to achieve the desired outcomes from the newly-launched policy. Proper coordination with health authorities of each emirate will help the entire country in its planning and implementation of immunization services that could serve as a model for other countries to emulate on the application of vaccines.