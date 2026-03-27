Trump extends pause on Iran energy strikes until April 6

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day extension of a temporary halt on U.S. attacks against Iran’s energy facilities, pushing the pause to April 6 at the request of the Iranian government.

The move delays further escalation in the conflict, as Washington signals interest in a negotiated end to the war and amid continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route that remains largely closed.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the pause was granted following Iran’s request, adding that talks are ongoing and “going very well,” despite reports to the contrary.

The initial five-day pause, announced earlier this week, had been set to expire Friday. In a later interview, Trump said Iran sought a one-week extension, but he opted for 10 days, citing what he described as Tehran allowing 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes, has driven up oil prices and rattled financial markets. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 1.74%, its steepest drop this year, while Brent crude surged 5.6% to settle at $108.01 per barrel.

Trump earlier told reporters that “very substantial talks” with Iran were underway, though Tehran has denied engaging in direct negotiations with the United States.