UAE partially closes airspace amid escalating regional security tensions

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced a temporary and partial closure of the UAE’s airspace as a precautionary measure amid rapidly evolving security developments in the region.

In a statement, the authority said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks and was taken in coordination with relevant national and international bodies.

It stressed that safeguarding airspace safety and protecting the UAE’s air sovereignty remain absolute priorities.

As a result, all departing flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been suspended until further notice.

Dubai Airports, which operates the emirate’s two international airports, advised passengers not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that all flight operations at both airports are halted until further notice, adding that airlines, in coordination with local authorities, will provide necessary accommodation and assistance to affected passengers.

The GCAA said it will continue to keep authorities and the public informed as the situation develops, reiterating that the safety of passengers and flight crews remains its top priority.

Authorities also urged the public to rely only on official and accredited sources for information and thanked travelers for their cooperation and understanding.