Hidilyn Diaz hopes to join UP faculty

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz expressed her desire to teach at the University of the Philippines (UP).

Speaking before the graduating class of the College of Human Kinetics (CHK) at UP Diliman on Saturday, Diaz said she looks forward to potentially becoming part of the university’s academic community.

“Masaya akong ibalita sa inyo na excited na ako sa posibilidad na magbahagi pa ako ng aking karanasan at mga natutunan at magturo dito sa inyong unibersidad. Sana matuloy ito,” she said.

Diaz also encouraged graduates to use their skills and strength in service of the nation by supporting grassroots sports programs.

“Tandaan ninyo: ang tunay na lakas ay hindi lamang sa pagbuhat ng mabibigat na bagay, kung hindi sa pagtutulungan at paglilingkod sa kapwa.” she said.

Diaz recalled how her historic victory as the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist became a shared achievement for the Filipino people. She made history by winning the gold medal in the women’s 55 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s not just me lifting the weights. We lifted history. We lifted every Filipino’s dream,” she said.

According to UP Diliman’s registration system, weightlifting is currently offered as an elective under Physical Education and as part of required courses for the Sports Science major.

In 2024, Diaz established the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Academy to train aspiring athletes and help improve the country’s performance in international competitions.