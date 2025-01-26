GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE sends 100 trucks of humanitarian aid to Gaza following ceasefire

Photo courtesy: WAM

The UAE has ramped up its humanitarian efforts in Gaza, with five aid convoys entering the area this week through the Rafah Border Crossing, following the ceasefire.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the latest convoys include 100 trucks carrying over 1,442 tonnes of essential aid, such as food supplies, shelter tents, relief packages, and other necessities.

The UAE’s humanitarian team, stationed in Al Arish, Egypt, is closely monitoring the loading, transport, and delivery of aid to ensure it reaches Gaza’s most vulnerable residents.

As of writing, the UAE has deployed a total of 160 convoys carrying approximately 31,026 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Gaza as a direct response to the challenging circumstances faced by Palestinians.

In addition, the UAE announced a project to urgently repair sewage networks in Gaza’s Khan Yunis Municipality, addressing the collapse of infrastructure and the environmental crisis. This project, part of the UAE’s broader relief efforts, aims to improve living conditions and ensure essential services for residents.

 

