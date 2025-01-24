GlobalLatest NewsLifestyleNews

New research suggests existing drugs could help combat dementia

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 mins ago

New research shows that repurposing existing drugs, such as antivirals, antibiotics, and vaccines may help combat dementia.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Exeter, as reported by The Guardian, discovered that these medications are linked to a reduced risk of dementia, supporting theories that infections may play a role in triggering certain cases of the disease.

The study analyzed data from 14 large-scale investigations, covering over 130 million individuals and more than 1 million dementia cases.

While the findings were not entirely consistent, researchers identified promising connections between specific medications and a lower risk of dementia.

However, some experts were hesitant. Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Julia Dudley says that recommending these drugs to prevent dementia is too early.

Nevertheless, some are filled with hope. Ben Underwood from the University of Cambridge emphasized the urgency of finding effective treatments for dementia. “If we can repurpose already-licensed drugs, we may be able to make them available to patients much faster than developing entirely new medications,” he said.

Richard Oakley of the Alzheimer’s Society also gave his support. He said: “This approach could save millions and drastically cut the time needed to develop effective dementia treatments.”

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 24T153229.178

Etihad Rail bares UAE’s inaugural high-speed train; Dubai to Abu Dhabi in just 30 mins

9 mins ago
RTA employee checks mans Nol card. Courtesy. RTA

RTA conducts over 600K inspections in 2024 to tackle fare evasion in all transport services

2 hours ago
Benben

Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico now engaged to non-showbiz girlfriend Maria Rachel

4 hours ago
Hala tax. Courtesy. Government of Dubai Media Office

RTA: Online taxi booking in Dubai reduces CO2 emissions, cuts customer waiting times

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button