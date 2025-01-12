GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Mount Ibu in Indonesia erupts

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Indonesian Geological Agency via AFP

Mount Ibu, located on Halmahera Island in North Maluku, Indonesia, erupted on the evening of January 11, Saturday, releasing hot lava and a column of smoke and ash that reached four kilometers into the atmosphere.

According to Indonesian media, the eruption occurred at 7:45pm Eastern Indonesia time (4:45 UAE time), as confirmed by Muhammad Wafid, head of the Geological Agency.

He reported that lava was observed two kilometers from the eruption center, prompting safety measures for those in the surrounding areas.

Mount Ibu, which is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, currently remains at the second-highest alert level.

While no new evacuation orders have been issued, authorities have advised visitors and local residents to evacuate a zone extending four to 5.5 kilometers from the volcano’s peak.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado5 hours ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T143954.651

WEEKLY HOROSCOPE: January 10 to January 16

42 mins ago
iStock 1200185686

Dubai RTA opens new bridge with direct access to Mall of the Emirates

1 hour ago
DFA logo

No casualties but some Filipinos lost homes due to devastating Los Angeles wildfires — DFA

4 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos. Photo Courtesy. Bongbong Marcos

Marcos announces global expansion of PH diplomatic posts

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button