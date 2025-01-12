Mount Ibu in Indonesia erupts

Mount Ibu, located on Halmahera Island in North Maluku, Indonesia, erupted on the evening of January 11, Saturday, releasing hot lava and a column of smoke and ash that reached four kilometers into the atmosphere.

According to Indonesian media, the eruption occurred at 7:45pm Eastern Indonesia time (4:45 UAE time), as confirmed by Muhammad Wafid, head of the Geological Agency.

He reported that lava was observed two kilometers from the eruption center, prompting safety measures for those in the surrounding areas.

Mount Ibu, which is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, currently remains at the second-highest alert level.

While no new evacuation orders have been issued, authorities have advised visitors and local residents to evacuate a zone extending four to 5.5 kilometers from the volcano’s peak.