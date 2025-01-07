GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Justin Trudeau’s 9-year tenure as Canada’s Prime Minister comes to an end

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 mins ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will step down as a leader after nine years.

This decision was made after growing pressure from his own party. However, Trudeau said he would stay in office until his Liberal Party has chosen a new leader through a nationwide competitive process.

Trudeau also announced that Parliament would be suspended, or prorogued, until March 24.

In a press conference, Trudeau said: “This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Trudeau’s family background has previously been in politics. He is the son of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who served the country as a politician in the 1970s and ’80s.

Meanwhile, the younger Trudeau became the prime minister after winning a majority vote in 2015 when he promised to usher in a new progressive era of ‘Sunny Ways.’

His term as Prime Minister of Canada included touching on several topics, like a commitment to gender equality in his cabinet where 50 percent are women, reconciliation with the Indigenous people in Canada, implementing a tax-free child, bringing in a national carbon tax, and legalizing recreational cannabis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

