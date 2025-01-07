Justin Trudeau’s 9-year tenure as Canada’s Prime Minister comes to an end

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will step down as a leader after nine years.

This decision was made after growing pressure from his own party. However, Trudeau said he would stay in office until his Liberal Party has chosen a new leader through a nationwide competitive process.

Trudeau also announced that Parliament would be suspended, or prorogued, until March 24.

In a press conference, Trudeau said: “This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Trudeau’s family background has previously been in politics. He is the son of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who served the country as a politician in the 1970s and ’80s.

Meanwhile, the younger Trudeau became the prime minister after winning a majority vote in 2015 when he promised to usher in a new progressive era of ‘Sunny Ways.’

His term as Prime Minister of Canada included touching on several topics, like a commitment to gender equality in his cabinet where 50 percent are women, reconciliation with the Indigenous people in Canada, implementing a tax-free child, bringing in a national carbon tax, and legalizing recreational cannabis.