Filipino artistry honored at ‘Tropical Lightscapes’ exhibit in Rome

(From left to right) The Honorable Congressman Salvatore Deidda, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Philippines-Italy Friendship Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, artist Mirei Monticelli, and Philippine Ambassador Neal Imperial at the opening of Tropical Lightscapes: An Exhibit of Sculptural Luminaires Crafted with Philippine Textiles at the Philippine Embassy in Rome. Photo Courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Rome

Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo honors Filipino artistry at the opening of Tropical Lightscapes, an exhibit by Milan-based designer Mirei Monticelli at the Philippine Embassy in Rome.

Featuring stunning sustainable luminaires crafted with Philippine textiles, the exhibit showcases the vibrant blend of tradition, innovation, and hope that defines Filipino culture.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony on November 22, Manalo said that Monticelli “brings pride to both the Philippines and Italy, with her works that embody creativity, sustainability, and social responsibility.”

The crowning jewel of the exhibit is “Bukang-Liwayway (Dawn),” the artist’s glowing tribute to the first light of day, which, according to Monticelli, “embodies the renewal and hope that sustains the Filipino spirit in foreign lands.”

The exhibit also showcases the four wall-mounted pieces Regina dei Fiori, created in collaboration with Giah De Los Reyes, which echo the delicate forms of Philippine flowers that pay homage to the vitality and resilience of life in the tropics.

WhatsApp Image 2024 12 08 at 2.14.52 PM
Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo (center), accompanied by Ambassador Neal Imperial (left) and Mirei Monticelli (right) during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Tropical Lightscapes: An Exhibit of Sculptural Luminaires Crafted with Philippine Textiles at the Philippine Embassy in Rome. Photo Courtesy: Phil. Embassy in Rome

Present during the event were the Honorable Salvatore Deidda, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Philippines-Italy Friendship Group of the Inter Parliamentary Union, Ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries based in Rome, Filipino Community leaders, and representatives from various galleries and interior design studios in Rome.

The exhibit, Tropical Lightscapes: An Exhibit of Sculptural Luminaires Crafted with Philippine Textiles, will run from 22 November to 06 December 2024. — with inputs from Alona Cochon

