NASA: 4 storms in a row in West Pacific is ‘unusual’

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says that four consecutive storms in the West Pacific, which hit the Philippines, is “unusual.

According to NASA, four storms simultaneously existed in the Western Pacific Ocean in November, the first time since records began in 1951.

Just for the year 2024, there have been 15 storms entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Pepito was the last storm to enter the PAR as of this writing.

NASA noted that most storms happen between May and October, but the typhoon season happens across the entire year.

The first storm that entered PAR in November was Marce (Nov 4-8), followed by Nika (Nov 9-12), Ofel, and lastly, Pepito.

On average, the Philippines witness 20 tropical cyclones or storms every year as it is located along the typhoon belt in the Pacific.