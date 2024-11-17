GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NASA: 4 storms in a row in West Pacific is ‘unusual’

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino41 mins ago

Courtesy: NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says that four consecutive storms in the West Pacific, which hit the Philippines, is “unusual.

According to NASA, four storms simultaneously existed in the Western Pacific Ocean in November, the first time since records began in 1951.

Just for the year 2024, there have been 15 storms entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Pepito was the last storm to enter the PAR as of this writing.

NASA noted that most storms happen between May and October, but the typhoon season happens across the entire year.

The first storm that entered PAR in November was Marce (Nov 4-8), followed by Nika (Nov 9-12), Ofel, and lastly, Pepito.

On average, the Philippines witness 20 tropical cyclones or storms every year as it is located along the typhoon belt in the Pacific.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino41 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Miss Denmark

Victoria Theilvig from Denmark crowned Miss Universe 2024

2 mins ago
Chelsea Manalo 2

Chelsea Manalo ends Miss Universe journey, Philippines misses Top 12

11 mins ago
dubai police

 Dubai Police arrests tourist for alleged fraud

18 mins ago
ppo

UAE-based Filipino professionals strengthen bonds through sports; over 500 participants expected

14 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button