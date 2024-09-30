GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Two brave women team up to arrest intoxicated man in US

Two courageous women helped arrest an intoxicated man in Arkansas, USA.

A dash cam footage released by Arkansas State Police showed policewoman Alexandria Duncan chasing an overspeeding car going 114 miles per hour on southbound I-49 near Rogers.

Duncan ordered the driver, 26-year-old Angel Zapat-Alverado to go out of the vehicle. Investigators said that the policewoman reached inside the vehicle to take the keys when the two began to struggle.

Colonel Moke Hagar from Arkansas State Police told KARK 4 News that it wasn’t typical protocol to open the door of a suspect’s vehicle. However, because of certain red flags, like excessive speeding and the time it took for the suspect to stop the car, Duncan approached the car in that manner.

According to investigators, the suspect’s toxicology results showed his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Duncan used the Taser until Zapet-Alverado, but the suspect wrestled with the policewoman, kicking her in the head several times, and even managed to throw the Taser out of her hands.

When Duncan was struggling to arrest the man, a bystander showed up to help.

“We counted over 70 cars drove past and did not stop to render any type of aid, and they’re absolutely not expected to, however, then out of nowhere you have Kylie who shows up,” Hagar told reporters.

Kylie Sutton was simply driving by, but when she saw the situation, she stopped the car, got the Taser out of the road, and courageously hopped on the suspect’s back and helped apprehend him. “We couldn’t be more thankful that Kylie showed up when she did,” Hagar said.

Duncan, who told the suspect she determined the use of deadly force was authorized, used her gun and grazed the suspect’s head with a bullet.

After a thorough investigation of the case, the Benton County prosecutor announced that Duncan’s use of force was consistent with Arkansas law.

“Two brave women, one who was doing that job she swore an oath to do and that other one just being a good human,” Hagar said.

