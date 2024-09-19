Canada to reduce international students by 10% next year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian government will be reducing international students by 10 percent.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau wrote: “We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number’s going down by another 10%.”

“Immigration is an advantage for our economy — but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down,” he concluded.

At a recent news conference, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller emphasized, “It is a privilege to come to Canada, not a right.” He announced a 10 percent reduction in the intake cap for international students in 2025 compared to 2024, with the cap remaining stable through 2026. This represents a significant 36 percent decrease from 2023 levels.

The restrictions will not only be applied to international students but to foreign workers as well. The Canadian government is planning to restrict foreign workers as well as changes to work permits for the spouses of master’s degree students and temporary workers.

“The reality is that not everyone who wants to come to Canada will be able to — just like not everyone who wants to stay in Canada will be able to,” Miller said.

With fewer foreign students applying, news agency Bloomberg reports that Canadian universities are concerned that the country might not reach its targets for 2024.