GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows called off due to terror threat

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino9 mins ago

Courtesy: TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s three concerts in Vienna were canceled after two were arrested for planning a terror attack.

The cancellation was announced after authorities arrested a 19-year-old Austrian citizen and a second suspect before the concert started.

At a press conference, Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, said that the 19-year-old suspect posted a video online, confessing to the plot. The teen quit his job at the end of last month and told his viewers he had “big plans.”

According to the Kurier, the teenager used to work at a metal processing company in his hometown Ternitz, and has progressed in building a bomb. It was reported that he planned to drive a car into the crowd, and with the bomb, kill himself along with other concertgoers outside the stadium.

The teen suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State at the beginning of July and was targeting Swift’s Vienna concerts. However, investigators believe that while the alleged plot was inspired by ISIS, it was not directly coordinated by ISIS operatives.

“We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” a message from Barracuda Music said. “All tickets will be automatically refunded.”

Taylor Swift’s concerts were supposedly scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Over 195,000 concertgoers had been expected to attend.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” started off on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The tour will end in Vancouver, Canada on December 8, 2024.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino9 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

rta new bridge

RTA: New bridge to connect Sheikh Zayed Road with MOE parking lot

58 mins ago
Sy siblings

Sy family tops Forbes’ 2024 list of PH wealthiest

1 hour ago
TFT online editorial banner 1920x1080px travelmorewithless

Save up on traveling with Singapore Airlines using KrisFlyer and Mastercard®

2 hours ago
gerald anderson ig

Gerald Anderson recognized for heroic rescue efforts during Typhoon Carina

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button