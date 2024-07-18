GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Prominent Bahrain leader appointed to top role in Middle East

Sir Dr. Elpidio (Elpie) Ramos Quitevis, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) by profession, was appointed as the new Regional Commander (RC) of the Knights of Rizal Middle East & Africa Region in March 2024 by its Supreme Council based in Manila headed by Supreme Commander Sir Raymundo A. Del Rosario, Knight Grand Cross of Rizal (KGCR).

He took over the region’s highest position from Sir Dr. Zane Thirlwall, KGCR, who held the position for 12 years.

Knights of Rizal (the Order) is an organization dedicated to the propagation of Rizalian thoughts, ideas, and works to the end that people regardless of race, creed, and religion may emulate Rizal’s example for the benefit of mankind.

Dr. Jose P. Rizal is the Philippines’ national hero. The Order was granted a legislative charter by President Elpidio Quirino as a non-sectarian, non-partisan, civic, patriotic, and cultural organization under Republic Act 646 on 14 June 1951.

Sir Dr. Elpidio (Elpie) Ramos Quitevis

Sir Elpie has been a member of the Order’s Bahrain chapter since 2003, became chapter commander in 2007 and Area Commander in 2012-2014 leading to his appointment as RC for the term ending 2025.

Sir Elpie, a Bagong Bayani awardee in 2001, was a two-time president of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Bahrain Chapter (1999 and 2011), Charter Chairman of the Philippines Professional Organization-Bahrain Chapter (2011), five-time president of Bahrain-based toastmaster clubs and Toastmasters District 79 (Middle East Countries-2002/2023).

His goal during his term is a 100 percent increase in the Order’s Middle East chapters and members. He expects to charter three (3) chapters during the month of July 2024, the first of which was the chartering of the Doha Chapter on July 13, 2024, with the presence of Qatar Ambassador H.E. Lilibeth Pono and United Arab Emirate’s Ambassador Sir Alfonso Ver, KGOR.

