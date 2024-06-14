GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Sharjah Airport expansion proceeds according to schedule

The expansion of the terminal and central facilities in Sharjah Airport is progressing according to the proposed schedule, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority said.

The engineering team handling the project, led by Al Midfa, visited Italy to monitor the project’s advancement with the overseeing company, according to WAM news agency.

The visit is part of the collaborative efforts to ensure Sharjah Airport’s regional and global standing while promoting sustainability.

This project is part of a broader expansion plan worth AED 2.4 billion, which includes 18 packages of various expansion initiatives.

Expected to be completed in 2027, the expansion project aims to improve the airport’s facilities and increase its capacity to 25 million passengers.

