Facebook, Instagram are DOWN! Users report downtime

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

On March 5, 2024, the world was shocked after finding out that they could not log in to Facebook and Instagram.

According to downdetector.ae at the time of writing, people are experiencing issues logging in on their Facebook accounts at around 7:00 PM United Arab Emirates (UAE) time.

Users in the UAE also report that they have been logged out from Messenger and cannot send messages to their families and friends.

Many people took it to X (formerly Twitter), wondering if others had experienced the same problem.

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 05 at 7.29.20 PM WhatsApp Image 2024 03 05 at 7.29.30 PM WhatsApp Image 2024 03 05 at 7.23.35 PM e1709653277508

Even Instagram is down:

Screenshot 2024 03 05 at 7.32.57 PM e1709653319419

Users are currently waiting for the restoration of service on Facebook and Instagram.

