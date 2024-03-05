Facebook, Instagram are DOWN! Users report downtime

On March 5, 2024, the world was shocked after finding out that they could not log in to Facebook and Instagram.

According to downdetector.ae at the time of writing, people are experiencing issues logging in on their Facebook accounts at around 7:00 PM United Arab Emirates (UAE) time.

Users in the UAE also report that they have been logged out from Messenger and cannot send messages to their families and friends.

Many people took it to X (formerly Twitter), wondering if others had experienced the same problem.

Did everyone else just get kicked out of their @facebook accounts & prevented for logging back in? #facebookdown — Big Arnie (@mbright28) March 5, 2024

Even Instagram is down:

Users are currently waiting for the restoration of service on Facebook and Instagram.