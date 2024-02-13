GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE sends floating hospital to Egypt to treat patients 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent a fully integrated maritime hospital to treat Palestinian patients.

The hospital, which sailed from Khalifa Port on February 8 to Al Arish, Egypt, carries 100 people, completing its huge medical and administrative staff.

The skilled staff are from various specialities, such as general surgery, emergency medicine, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, as well as paramedics and nurses. This was made possible with the help of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and AD Ports Group.

Meanwhile, the maritime hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, with operating and intensive care rooms, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and a radiology unit. It also has medical warehouses, an evacuation helicopter, a medical evacuation boat, and ambulances with the latest medical equipment.

This move aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who aims to provide all forms of support and assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, which is included in the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

