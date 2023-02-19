GlobalNewsTFT News

Syrian family of seven survives earthquake, dies in fire

A Syrian family composed of 5 children and their parents survived the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey, just to be killed by a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to.

After getting through the earthquake, the family had moved to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi to stay with relatives. This part of the country was also severely hit by the earthquake.

Local resident Muhsin Cakir told Anadolu Agency, “We saw the fire but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued from the window.”

The agency also stated that the five children were aged between four and 13.

Moreover, the bodies of 1,528 Syrians killed in the earthquake have been repatriated home so far. This was said by Mazen Allouch, an official on the Syrian side of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey.

The death toll continues to rise, with 38,044 people dying in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria. This surpasses 41,000 deaths in total.

