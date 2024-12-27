FoodTFT Reach

A new treat for all: Miguelitos Ice Cream is coming to the UAE!

Sweet news is on the horizon for dessert lovers in the UAE! Miguelitos Ice Cream, an internationally beloved soft-serve brand with over 20 years of history, is set to open its first store in the region.

Thanks to a master franchise partnership with WestZone, Miguelitos is bringing a unique ice cream experience to the UAE, offering a delightful mix of flavors and healthier options for everyone.

Prepare to treat your taste buds to a variety of mouthwatering flavors, as Miguelitos offers a wide range of choices—from classic vanilla and chocolate to more adventurous offerings like mango and avocado, with each scoop topped with real fruits, offering a refreshing twist with every bite. But that’s not all—Miguelitos also celebrates local favorites with unique flavors such as ube and coconut ice cream. 

For health-conscious dessert enthusiasts, Miguelitos also has you covered. The brand offers ice cream with up to 80% less sugar, so you can indulge guilt-free without sacrificing flavor. Plus, it also caters to vegan and plant-based diets with options made from the finest ingredients.

With a legacy spanning two decades, Miguelitos Ice Cream has built a loyal global following for its creamy, soft-serve delights. The partnership with WestZone marks an exciting milestone, as the brand brings its beloved treats to the UAE, promising a fresh and fun experience for dessert lovers across the region.

Stay tuned for the grand opening of Miguelitos Ice Cream in the UAE—a sweet new destination bound to become your go-to spot for indulgent, refreshing ice cream!

