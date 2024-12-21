Bring Filipino Christmas closer with UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce

When it comes to Paskong Pinoy, there’s one dish that never fails to make it to the table — the classic Filipino Spaghetti. Sweet, savory, and packed with childhood nostalgia, it’s the ultimate comfort food that makes every holiday gathering feel like home.

In the latest episode of Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia, host Romer Tesado is joined by Leila Lazaro Caro, a Filipino UAE-based influencer and a mom.

Having lived in the UAE for nearly 25 years since her teenage years, Caro has built a home in the host country, raising her seven Emirati children. Despite being away from the Philippines, she ensures that Filipino traditions remain alive in her household, especially during Christmas.

“I have twins, favorite nila itong spaghetti, ‘yung Filipino style,” Caro shared. “Nagrerequest sila niyan (spaghetti), ‘yung pancit, sinigang na shrimp, saka bulalo.”

For many OFWs and Filipinos abroad, food is one of the strongest connections to home. Caro’s go-to dish for bringing that taste of the Philippines to her family is her signature Filipino Spaghetti, made even easier with UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce.

“What we love to do this holiday season, dahil malamig na ‘yung outdoor, I cook in the house para na rin makatipid. Malaking bagay talaga para sa akin ‘yang product ng NutriAsia. Mabilis ko nang maluto ‘yung mga lulutuin ko na minsan hindi ko masukat ang lasa, sumasarp dahil sa kanila. Binabaon namin ‘yan pag pumupunta sa park,” Caro said.

This sauce brings the rich, sweet, and authentically Filipino flavor that’s synonymous with Filipino Christmas celebrations — no need for extra seasoning or sugar.

This ready-to-use sauce brings the rich, sweet, and authentically Filipino flavor that’s synonymous with Filipino Christmas celebrations — no need for extra seasoning or sugar. As a busy mom and content creator, Caro relies on UFC’s spaghetti sauce to save time in the kitchen while still serving authentic flavors. Her secret to balancing a hectic schedule? Time management.

“Para lang kaming naglalaro. At the same time, sana ma-inspire din ‘yung mga nanonood at natuturi=uan ko rin ‘yung mga anak ko to be more confident and to know more about our culture at makisama sa mga Filipino katulad natin,” she said.

As the Christmas season approaches, OFWs everywhere can recreate Caro’s recipe with just a few simple ingredients: 2 lbs spaghetti noodles, 1 lb ground beef, 4 large hotdogs or beef sausage, ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1 large onion (minced), 6 cloves garlic (minced), ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, and 3 tbsp cooking oil.

Caro begins by cooking the ground beef until it’s slightly browned, discarding any excess oil to keep the dish light yet flavorful. Once the meat is ready, she adds UFC spaghetti sauce and stirs it well. To make it extra special, she mixes in grated cheese over low heat and lets it simmer for 15 minutes, allowing the cheese to melt into the sauce, creating a rich and creamy base.

The result? A comforting, indulgent plate of Filipino spaghetti that captures the heart of every Christmas celebration.

“Kuhang-kuha ang UFC Sweet Filipino Style. Ito ‘yung hinahanap-hanap tuwing holiday season. ‘Yung mga ganitong lasa. ‘Di ba? Nakaka-homesick,” Caro said.

Meanwhile, Tesado recalled the nostalgic feeling of being served a dish cooked by his mom.

“Na-miss ko tuloy ‘yung nostalgic feeling, ‘yung magpa-Pasko ka sa Pinas kasi ito talaga usually ‘yung handa,” he said.

UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce is truly the star ingredient for a memorable Noche Buena. With its perfect blend of sweetness and tangy tomato goodness, it brings the heart of Filipino Christmas right to your table.

Whether you’re celebrating in the Philippines or abroad, UFC makes it easier for families to prepare holiday feasts with less hassle and more heart — bringing Filipino Christmas closer to home.

Watch the episode below: