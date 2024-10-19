Philippines readies for landmark debut at Saudi International Halal Expo 2024

The Philippines is poised to participate in this year’s largest halal exhibition in the Middle East, marking the first time that it will do so as the country seeks to boost its share in the global halal industry.

The annual Saudi International Halal Expo, which showcases the latest developments and highlights the opportunities and challenges within the global halal market, will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from October 28 to 30.

The Philippine delegation will be led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), featuring local exhibitors from various sectors, including food — such as fruits, beverages, and supplements — as well as finance, tourism, and travel industries.

They will present their products and initiatives in support of the Philippine government’s “Halal-friendly Philippines” campaign, which aims to establish the country as the premier hub for halal markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

It is also aligned with the country’s goal of attracting $4 billion in investments and creating approximately 120,000 jobs by 2028.

In an interview with Arab News, DTI Task Force Halal Industry Development Program Manager Aleem Siddiqui Guiapal said that the Filipino halal market’s strength is in agricultural products such as coconut oil, fruits, nutraceutical foods, baked goods, supplements and wellness items, but there will also be construction companies joining the country’s delegation at the Riyadh fair.

“We’re looking at participating not just in MIHAS (Malaysia International Halal Showcase) and Gulfood, but also KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Turkey World Halal Forum, as well as Thailand Halal Assembly and [in] Abu Dhabi,” Guiapal said in a previous interview with the Philippine News Agency, referring to DTI’s target of achieving a 20% growth in halal sales this year.

The Philippines has been expanding Muslim-friendly tourism through significant halal initiatives and infrastructure improvements to help the country recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, in line with its aim to advance its Islamic financial services, the country’s central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), will also be joining the Philippine delegation.

BSP officer Winnie Claire Jamoner-Carbonel told Arab News that the goal is to attract Islamic banks to establish operations in the Philippines.