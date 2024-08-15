Food

The Spicery unveils Back-to-School Superhero Brunch with Buy 1, Get 1 offer

As the school year kicks off, The Spicery at Wyndham Dubai Deira is here to make weekends extraordinary with its Back-to-School Superhero Brunch, a special celebration designed for teachers, students, and parents alike.

The Spicery’s Back-to-School Superhero Brunch takes place every Saturday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. It offers an exclusive Buy 1, Get 1 deal for all teachers, students, and parents until September 30, making it the perfect opportunity to gather your superhero squad and enjoy a day filled with fun and flavors.

Nestled within the lively Wyndham Dubai Deira, guests can expect a gastronomic adventure with live cooking stations serving a diverse range of international cuisines, from pizzas and pastas to Asian, Indian, and Arabic delights. And for those with a sweet tooth, the dessert spread promises to be nothing short of heavenly.

The Superhero Brunch also offers more than just a culinary journey. Kids can channel their inner superhero with cookie and muffin decorating workshops, while adults enjoy the upbeat vibes courtesy of a live entertainment. Everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes, with the restaurant team joining in the fun by donning eye-catching superhero uniforms and distributing masks and capes throughout the day.

Capture the excitement with fun photo opportunities, indulge in candy floss treats, and even take a refreshing dip in the pool, all while soaking in the breathtaking sea views from both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

For reservations and more information, please contact +971 55 473 5384 or email [email protected]. To keep up to date, check out @TheSpiceryDXB on Instagram.

