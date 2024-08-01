Dunkin’ UAE unveils exciting new Bubble Tea Collection for summer

Feeling the heat? No need to sweat it! This summer in the UAE, you can chill out in style with Dunkin’ UAE’s new Bubble Tea Collection. It’s the perfect way to savor the season and cool down with a refreshing twist!

Enjoying their unique Bubble Tea is a delightful way to beat the heat. Not only is it refreshingly cool, but it also boasts a variety of tantalizing flavors that will dance on your taste buds and brighten your day.

Dunkin UAE’s Bubble Tea offers the Taro Bubble Tea, featuring a rich, slightly sweet, and nutty taste, complemented by chewy tapioca pearls for a truly satisfying treat. If you’re in the mood for something tropical, try the Hami Melon Bubble Tea. This burst of tropical sweetness will transport you to a sunny paradise, with the refreshing taste of melon combined with boba pearls.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Complete your bubble tea adventure with the decadent Brown Sugar Bubble Tea or the aromatic Matcha Bubble Tea.

Don’t rob your heart of pure bliss. Escape to flavor paradise with Dunkin’s new Bubble Tea Collection. Grab yours today at the nearest Dunkin’ UAE store or via delivery and indulge in the ultimate refreshing treat!