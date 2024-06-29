3 Filipinos join Flavour Masters drinks competition in Dubai

Three Filipinos proudly showcased the authentic flavors of the Philippines at the Flavour Masters drinks competition in Dubai, where food and beverage enthusiasts gathered for the national final round.

Participants and guests at Flavour Masters got to explore flavors and learn more about the food and beverage industry on June 11, 2024, at Salvaje, The Address Downtown, Dubai.

As a first-time participant in the said competition, Aiza Pepito, hailed from Cebu, said it took her at least three months to prepare.

She has showcased his original masterpiece called “Tostado” or toasted, a flavor inspired by his grandmother’s preparation of burnt corn grits as a substitute for coffee, as she recalled her childhood memory. To enhance the flavor, she added Filipino local ingredients like tamarind and coconut.

“I get the inspiration, of course, from our flavor in the Philippines, since I am a Filipino, whatever we have in the Philippines (ingredients and flavor), especially coconut and the tamarind itself. I even infused the base of this drink with burnt corn grits. Burn corn grits, that was the coffee we had before that we are using since we cannot afford coffee, my grandma is preparing and is teaching me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jihad Pulse, highlighted the importance of preparation, creativity, and connecting with guests as the main ingredients to succeed in the competition. Getting to the finals, Pulse added that his approach include experimenting with different flavors and ingredients.

Rafael Escobio, from Dunkin UAE, talks about how his preparation was also as an extra challenge for him.

“We prepared a lot because it is a barista competition, so basically, we are working in cafe industry. We are offering doughnuts and coffee. So I am not that much knowledgeable in alcoholic beverages and syrup. So it’s a challenge but you know, it’s a good opportunity and experience dealing with other baristas and champions,” Escobio said.

The Filipino community also showed support to the event and to the finalists with their presence.

Russel Sanchez, President of Mastah Bartenders Association in the UAE and also the Regional Brand Ambassador for Mathieu Teisseire Middle East, is one of the organizers of the event. He has a mission discovering the best bartender/mixologist in the UAE to represent the region on the global stage at the Flavour Masters 2024 in Paris, France.

“Flavour Masters” is an international competition presented by Mathieu Teisseire. It aims to spread the spirit of “True Flavour” within the mixology community, helping bartenders worldwide, including those in Dubai, to enhance their mixology knowledge and share experiences in the F&B industry.

The competition started with online recipe submissions focusing on the concept of “True Flavour,” inspired by “Newstalgia”—something new inspired by something old—last March 2024. Participants created drinks that tells the story of their passion for True Flavour, incorporating ingredients, tastes, and aromas connected to their personal experiences. There were top 28 finalists in-bar across Dubai, followed by the selection of the top 10. Among the top 10 were Pepito, Pulse, and Escobio.

The winner of this year’s edition is , Maxim Yukhno, and he is set to represent UAE in the global stage in France this year.

Markets participating in this year’s Flavour Masters competition include France, the Netherlands, Dubai, Greece, Vietnam, and China.