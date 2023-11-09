Agemono Express: Bringing home flavors to the UAE

Agemono Express, a name that resonates with Filipinos in the UAE, is on a mission to serve up “On the Go” yet “Quality and Affordable Food.” Established in 2005 as Agemono Restaurant, the restaurant’s transformation in 2019, under the visionary leadership of Roberto Capulong, Managing Director, led to the birth of Agemono Express.

In a recent interview with The Filipino Times, Capulong shared his motivation as an OFW entrepreneur. He said that it is one of his life missions to serve Filipinos by bringing them closer to home through Agemono’s dishes while also helping his fellow countrymen succeed as OFWs.

“Being an OFW for more than 20 years, my goal is to provide Quality yet affordable food to our Kababayans here in the UAE. My biggest achievement is seeing my employees fulfill their dreams by giving them employment to support their families back home,” said Capulong.

The menu at Agemono Express is a delightful fusion of Japanese and Filipino flavors, featuring best sellers such as Takoyaki, Baked Sushi, Beef Ramen, and Tori Katsu from the Japanese menu, as well as Filipino favorites like UNLI Goto, Palabok Overload, Tapsilog, Laing Bicolano, Fried Tilapya, Lumpiang Togue, and their signature handmade Siopao.

With seven branches across the UAE, Agemono Express provides a convenient and delicious way for Filipinos to savor the taste of home. You can dine in or opt for delivery through their partner apps, including Talabat, Noon, Deliveroo, Careem, and Pick.A.

Agemono Express is more than just a restaurant; it’s a taste of home, a celebration of community, and a journey that brings comfort and affordability to Filipinos in the UAE. Don’t miss the chance to experience it for yourself! Visit any of Agemono’s locations. Know their locations by following their social media pages at @AgemonoExpress.

