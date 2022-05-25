Dig into the Best of Filipino Cuisine at IKEA

The region’s favourite home furnishing brand, Al-Futtaim IKEA, is serving up a special menu for the Filipino community and lovers of the cuisine from May 24th until May 26th.

No matter how far away home is, IKEA invites Filipino expatriates and those curious to try a range of flavour-packed dishes (whether using a spoon and fork or with hands) such as Beef Pares, Filipino Style Barbecue Chicken, Bistek Tagalog and Leche Flan.

For this limited time, customers can take a break from shopping to try IKEA’s take on some of the most famous and beloved Filipino dishes.

From mouth-watering dishes like Chicken Menudo to decadent desserts like Buko Pandan, the Filipino community and anyone craving a good meal can visit their closest IKEA restaurant to dig into a variety of oh so delicious Filipino cuisines.

The special Filipino menu is available across all UAE IKEA Restaurants from May 24th until May 26th starting at 25 Dhs for main dishes and Dhs 9 for desserts.

For more information, please contact 800 IKEA (800 4532).