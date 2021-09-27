Enjoy unli-pizza, Italian brunch at Buono Buono!

Filipinos craving delicious slices of freshly cooked Pizza can now enjoy it weekly with Buono Buono’s latest offers!

Every Wednesday, Buono Buono will offer an unlimited pizza party through their Giro Pizza offer for onlu AED 59 from 5:00 pm until closing. This is available at Buono Buono The Walk in JBR as well as at Sheikh Zayed Road!

Diners will be able to choose from a selection of flavors including Margherita, Diavola, Capricciosa, Parmigiana, Bufalina, Vegetariana, Quattro Formaggi, Burrata, Salmone, Tonno e Cipolla, Fiocco, Prosciutto e Funghi, Salamino e Pancetta, and Bresaola Rucola e Grana.

They can also try two of their favourite flavours in one pizza to savor double the taste and double the fun.

Every Friday, Buono Buono will offer a delicious Italian Feast through their Tutti a Tavola offer! For only AED 79, diners will get to enjoy a delicious, lip-smacking five-course Italian brunch which includes starters, salad, pizza, main course, and dessert!

Begin the feast with your choice of two starters from Pasta fritta, Frittura di Gamberi, Parmigiana di Melanzane, Bruschetta al Pomodoro and Bruschetta al Salmone. Add an Insalata from a refreshing selection of Caesar, Mista, Quinoa and Panzanella. For your mains, take your pick between Pizza cooked in the wood-fired oven or Pasta lovingly handmade from the restaurant’s kitchen and cooked al dente. And make sure to leave room for desserts as you have cream puffs, affogato or brownies to choose from.

Giro Pizza and Tutti A Tavola are available at both Buono Buono branches in Sheikh Zayed Road and The Walk, JBR.

Buono Buono is open from 8am-12mn on Sunday to Saturday.

Buono Buono also delivers via Deliveroo and Chatfood.

For more information, like and follow Buono Buono on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @buonobuonouae or call 600 577 778 for reservations.