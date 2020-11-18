Relax and dine at Dubai’s hidden oasis with Missippis’s Family Pool Brunch

Filipinos and other expats who wish to escape from their usual routines during the weekends can now escape to a brand new destination where they can dine, dance, and dip to the cool pool waters.

Missippis, a pool bar and social hub located at the four-star Avani Hotel at Ibn Battuta, now offers their Family Pool Brunch where groups of families and friends can enjoy a delicious food platter while enjoying a magnificent pool view at Dubai’s hidden oasis.

Visitors will enjoy a relaxing escape at Missippis that incorporates the experiences of Bali’s colorful cafes, Miami’s artistry, and Tulum’s tropical feels right in Dubai – giving each person that memorable feel of tranquility while enjoying moments with their loved ones.

Missippis’s Family Pool Brunch at AED 299 per person includes a wide variety of food selections including Grilled Salmon, Margarita, Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizzas, Caesar Salad, Quinoa Salad, along with sides of Fries and Sweet Potatoes.

Families and groups of friends can get to dine and taste freshly-harvested vegetables that are mixed in with Missippis’ Quinoa and Caesar Salads. Their pizzas are also spot on with the right texture of the dough’s softness with each ingredient packing that flavorful distinct taste.

Apart from these, visitors can also enjoy many more selections of Missippis’ iconic dishes including their sashimi and sushi from freshly-caught seafood as well as many more hot appetizers.

Missippis is located at Avani Hotel at Ibn Battuta, along Sheikh Zayed Road near the Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai. Visitors can check out Missippis’s Family Pool Brunch along with their other offers and menu selections on Facebook and Instagram: @missippisdxb