Asia Kitchen by Mainland China: Experience seasons of sensational savory dishes

Asian dishes capture the hearts of many Filipinos as it is easily comparable to the viands that are well-loved by Pinoys no matter where they are in the globe.

Located at the heart of Dubai in Burjuman, Asia Kitchen by Mainland China features a variety of delicious savory dishes fit to entice and satisfy your taste buds.

These are part of Asia Kitchen by Mainland China’s additional menu items that will fulfil the cravings of diners who come to visit for a taste of Asia’s finest cuisines.

Here’s our review of their best dishes of the season:

Red Pepper Fish. Asia Kitchen whips up a generous serving of pan-fried, crispy coated boneless fish fillets that give a spicy kick with each bite. Crispy on the outside with a smooth taste of the sea, the Red Pepper Fish is a must-try for those craving for a spicy seafood delight.

Ginger Chili Chicken. Fusing the mildly sweet and spicy flavors of ginger with the hot chilies and succulent pieces of tender chicken, Asia Kitchen’s Ginger Chili Chicken provides a savory experience that’s best paired with a scoop of piping hot Clay Pot Rice.

Noodles with Prawns & Baby Greens. Those who opt for delicious rice noodles will definitely enjoy the stir-fried Noodles with Prawns & Baby Greens that mixes fresh shrimps with bite-sized vegetables with a subtle hint of their special sauce.

Sesame Chili Mushroom. Add that spice to your scoops of rice with Asia Kitchen’s Sesame Chili Mushroom dish! This guilt-free dish of mushrooms sauteed and fried with their special sauce makes it perfect for health-conscious diners.

Clay Pot Rice. Filipino residents in the UAE are well-used to enjoying rice from their set-and-forget rice cookers. This is why Asia Kitchen’s Clay Pot Rice selections offer that unique, heartwarming taste of uniquely-prepared rice combined with the freshest vegetables and ingredients for diners to enjoy together with their viands.

Asia Kitchen by Mainland China is located at the ground floor of the Burjuman Mall in Dubai.