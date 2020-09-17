‘Paano na ang kaldereta?’: Filipinos lash out at FDA for Reno liver spread ban

Filipino netizens expressed their disbelief at the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that banned Reno Liver Spread after the popular liver spread maker failed to secure a product registration certificate.

Many Filipinos stated that their households have lived and relied on Reno Liver Spread, which has been in existence since 1958, as among their go-to products as their spread during breakfast or as a key ingredient for their family’s recipes.

“Ilang dekada na yan… tapos ngayon lang nalaman na hnd registrado yan? ,” said a netizen in a recent post of The Filipino Times.

“Ano na ba ang nangyayari? Bakit sa tagal ng panahon now lang nila nasilip yan… Nai-export na nga yan tapos sasabihin nila na unregistered. Hindi na makukumpleto ang kaldereta at menudo kung wala yan,” said another Filipino.

The FDA stated that RENO Foods Incorporated, the manufacturers of the liver spread, was not able to get a certificate of product registration (CPR) that led to their recent announcement to ban the liver spread brand along with several other products.

“This year, FDA inspectors collected samples of RENO Brand Liver Spread for verification of their CPR. Upon extensive search of FDA databases, the mentioned liver spread failed to secure a CPR. Thus, the FDA has a responsibility to inform the public, through an advisory, that RENO Brand Liver Spread is NOT REGISTERED,” said FDA in their statement. They furthered that the company should first secure the required authorization.